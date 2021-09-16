Lightstreams (PHT) Price Hits $0.0128 on Top Exchanges

Lightstreams (CURRENCY:PHT) traded down 39.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 16th. One Lightstreams coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0128 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Lightstreams has traded down 28.6% against the U.S. dollar. Lightstreams has a total market cap of $593,272.74 and approximately $1,651.00 worth of Lightstreams was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.56 or 0.00062072 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002100 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002893 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $67.03 or 0.00140782 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.62 or 0.00013909 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002101 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $382.22 or 0.00802724 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.25 or 0.00046721 BTC.

About Lightstreams

Lightstreams (CRYPTO:PHT) is a coin. It was first traded on March 31st, 2019. Lightstreams’ total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 46,209,884 coins. The official message board for Lightstreams is medium.com/lightstreams . Lightstreams’ official Twitter account is @lightstreams_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Lightstreams is lightstreams.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Lightstreams is made possible through the combination of blockchain and distributed web technologies. Blockchain is used to manage file permissions, guarantee identity, maintain a historical record and the secure transfer of value. While “off-chain” distributed storage is used for data storage and transmission of files without not relying on any one entity for hosting content. Through integration with the Lightstreams Network application developers can build on and utilize a blockchain platform that centers around speed, efficiency and privacy for distributing content. The Lightstreams Network consists of an independent Ethereum compliant blockchain. Instead of Ether as the native currency, Lightstreams will operate via its own native token called a Photon (PHT). DApps building on top of the Lightstreams Network may wish to issue their own tokens using ERC20 [23] contracts or similar. “

Lightstreams Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lightstreams directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lightstreams should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lightstreams using one of the exchanges listed above.

