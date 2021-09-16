LikeCoin 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $62,690.00 (LIKE)

LikeCoin (CURRENCY:LIKE) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 16th. LikeCoin has a market cap of $27.77 million and $62,690.00 worth of LikeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, LikeCoin has traded up 5.3% against the US dollar. One LikeCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0263 or 0.00000055 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About LikeCoin

LikeCoin is a coin. It launched on February 8th, 2018. LikeCoin’s total supply is 1,055,482,631 coins and its circulating supply is 1,054,155,325 coins. The official website for LikeCoin is like.co . The official message board for LikeCoin is medium.com/likecoin . LikeCoin’s official Twitter account is @likecoin_fdn and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “LikeCoin is a social-media-oriented cryptocurrency based on the ERC20 algorithm. LIKE is used as a medium for reward content providers by receiving “likes” or direct payments from readers and audiences. LikeCoin decentralized token main role is to promote a movement to redistribute the income generated by content creation. “

LikeCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LikeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LikeCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LikeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

