Lilium (NASDAQ:LILM) Now Covered by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Equities researchers at Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Lilium (NASDAQ:LILM) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 82.60% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of NASDAQ:LILM opened at $9.31 on Thursday. Lilium has a 1-year low of $8.84 and a 1-year high of $15.53.

