Limeade Inc (ASX:LME) Insider Deven Billimoria Purchases 155,505 Shares

Limeade Inc (ASX:LME) insider Deven Billimoria purchased 155,505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.79 ($0.56) per share, with a total value of A$122,071.43 ($87,193.88).

