Linde (ETR:LIN) Given a €282.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Linde (ETR:LIN) has been given a €282.00 ($331.76) price target by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 6.82% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Nord/LB set a €250.00 ($294.12) price target on Linde in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. UBS Group set a €290.00 ($341.18) target price on Linde in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €291.00 ($342.35) target price on Linde in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €285.00 ($335.29) target price on Linde in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Linde currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €270.18 ($317.86).

Shares of LIN opened at €264.00 ($310.59) on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €258.32 and its 200 day moving average price is €244.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.33 billion and a P/E ratio of 50.00. Linde has a 1-year low of €183.15 ($215.47) and a 1-year high of €271.55 ($319.47). The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.80.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

