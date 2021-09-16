Linear Trading Down 0.9% Over Last 7 Days (LINA)

Linear (CURRENCY:LINA) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 16th. One Linear coin can now be bought for about $0.0491 or 0.00000103 BTC on popular exchanges. Linear has a market cap of $196.66 million and approximately $22.36 million worth of Linear was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Linear has traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Linear alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.60 or 0.00061882 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002091 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002876 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $67.02 or 0.00140132 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.59 or 0.00013772 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002091 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $382.93 or 0.00800646 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.01 or 0.00046026 BTC.

Linear Coin Profile

Linear (CRYPTO:LINA) is a coin. It was first traded on April 2nd, 2018. Linear’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,003,665,123 coins. Linear’s official website is linear.finance . Linear’s official Twitter account is @lina_network and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Linear Finance is a cross-chain compatible, decentralized delta-one asset protocol to cost-effectively and instantly create, manage, and trade synthetic assets with unlimited liquidity “

Linear Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Linear directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Linear should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Linear using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Linear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Linear and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.