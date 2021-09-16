Liontrust Asset Management (LON:LIO) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $2,183.49

Liontrust Asset Management PLC (LON:LIO)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,183.49 ($28.53) and traded as high as GBX 2,405 ($31.42). Liontrust Asset Management shares last traded at GBX 2,380 ($31.09), with a volume of 259,020 shares traded.

LIO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on Liontrust Asset Management from GBX 1,700 ($22.21) to GBX 1,900 ($24.82) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Numis Securities restated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 1,900 ($24.82) price objective on shares of Liontrust Asset Management in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd.

Get Liontrust Asset Management alerts:

The stock has a market cap of £1.46 billion and a P/E ratio of 51.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2,183.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,761.08.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were paid a GBX 36 ($0.47) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. This is an increase from Liontrust Asset Management’s previous dividend of $11.00. Liontrust Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is 0.76%.

In other news, insider Vinay Kumar Abrol sold 82,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,769 ($23.11), for a total value of £1,453,162.74 ($1,898,566.42). Also, insider John Stephen Ions sold 27,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,109 ($27.55), for a total transaction of £588,031.38 ($768,266.76).

Liontrust Asset Management Company Profile (LON:LIO)

Liontrust Asset Management Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also launches equity, fixed income, , multi-asset and managed funds for its clients. It invests into the public equity and multi-asset markets across the globe. The firm was formerly known as River and Mercantile Investment Management Limited.

Further Reading: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Liontrust Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liontrust Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.