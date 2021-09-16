LiquidApps (DAPP) Price Down 12% Over Last Week

LiquidApps (CURRENCY:DAPP) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 16th. In the last week, LiquidApps has traded down 12% against the U.S. dollar. LiquidApps has a total market cap of $13.00 million and approximately $5,216.00 worth of LiquidApps was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LiquidApps coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0183 or 0.00000038 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

WAX (WAXP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000587 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000973 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 28.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.86 or 0.00058195 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

LiquidApps Coin Profile

LiquidApps (DAPP) is a coin. LiquidApps’ total supply is 1,056,939,327 coins and its circulating supply is 709,902,294 coins. The official message board for LiquidApps is medium.com/@liquidapps . LiquidApps’ official Twitter account is @LiquidAppsIO . The Reddit community for LiquidApps is /r/LiquidApps and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LiquidApps’ official website is www.liquidapps.io

According to CryptoCompare, “LiquidApps is a technology company focused on optimizing decentralized development. It has empowered developers and companies with a suite of powerful services running on the first of LiquidApps’ inventions, the DAPP Network, which allows teams to accelerate their development milestones and deliver working products that solve real user problems. “

LiquidApps Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LiquidApps directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LiquidApps should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LiquidApps using one of the exchanges listed above.

