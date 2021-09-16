LiquidApps Trading Down 12.9% Over Last 7 Days (DAPP)

LiquidApps (CURRENCY:DAPP) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 16th. During the last week, LiquidApps has traded down 12.9% against the U.S. dollar. One LiquidApps coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0183 or 0.00000038 BTC on major exchanges. LiquidApps has a market cap of $12.98 million and $7,484.00 worth of LiquidApps was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get LiquidApps alerts:

WAX (WAXP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000599 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001034 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0549 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.94 or 0.00060332 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

LiquidApps Profile

LiquidApps (DAPP) is a coin. LiquidApps’ total supply is 1,056,939,327 coins and its circulating supply is 709,902,294 coins. LiquidApps’ official message board is medium.com/@liquidapps . LiquidApps’ official Twitter account is @LiquidAppsIO . LiquidApps’ official website is www.liquidapps.io . The Reddit community for LiquidApps is /r/LiquidApps and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “LiquidApps is a technology company focused on optimizing decentralized development. It has empowered developers and companies with a suite of powerful services running on the first of LiquidApps’ inventions, the DAPP Network, which allows teams to accelerate their development milestones and deliver working products that solve real user problems. “

Buying and Selling LiquidApps

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LiquidApps directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LiquidApps should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LiquidApps using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for LiquidApps Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LiquidApps and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.