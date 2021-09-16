Litecoin Cash Price Up 13% Over Last Week (LCC)

Litecoin Cash (CURRENCY:LCC) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 16th. During the last seven days, Litecoin Cash has traded 13% higher against the dollar. Litecoin Cash has a market cap of $9.57 million and approximately $2,981.00 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Litecoin Cash coin can now be purchased for $0.0129 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $47,997.65 or 1.00009729 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001518 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0414 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded 16.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Litecoin Cash Profile

Litecoin Cash is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 740,267,575 coins. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is /r/LCCofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinFork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Litecoin Cash is litecoinca.sh

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash was forked from Litecoin on 18 Feb 2018 at block 1371111, with a 10:1 Claim Ratio. For every 1 LTC held at the fork block, LTC holders could claim 10 LCC. After the fork block, Litecoin Cash switched to SHA256 proof-of-work hashes. This enables a new use for previously obsolete Bitcoin mining hardware.It’s also the world’s first blockchain to utilize HiveMine. The Hive, agent-based mining system, requires no specialised hardware.It's centered around the concept of worker bees, which can be created by any LCC holder, who then becomes a beekeeper. Once mature, worker bees have a finite lifespan during which they live inside the blockchain and help to secure it by minting blocks. Beekeepers will earn rewards whenever one of their bees mints a block. “

Buying and Selling Litecoin Cash

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Litecoin Cash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Litecoin Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

