Lithium Chile (OTCMKTS:LTMCF) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Fundamental Research

Investment analysts at Fundamental Research assumed coverage on shares of Lithium Chile (OTCMKTS:LTMCF) in a research report issued on Thursday, September 9th. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $0.70 price target on the stock. Fundamental Research’s target price suggests a potential upside of 105.88% from the company’s previous close.

The analysts wrote, “Fundamental Research Corp has issued a report entitled “Lithium Chile Inc. (TSXV: LITH / OTCQB: LTMCF) – Substantial Portfolio in South America’s Lithium Triangle – Initiating Coverage” and dated September 8, 2021. The full report is now at www.researchfrc.com.”

Get Lithium Chile alerts:

Shares of LTMCF stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.34. 44,425 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 451,314. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.33. Lithium Chile has a one year low of $0.09 and a one year high of $0.89.

Lithium Chile, Inc engages in the acquisition and development of lithium properties in Chile. Its projects include: Salar de Coipasa, Salar de Turi, Salar de Atacama, Salar de Helados, Salar de Talar and Salar de Ollage. The company was founded on October 18, 2010 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Story: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Lithium Chile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithium Chile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.