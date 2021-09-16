Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) Shares Acquired by Westfield Capital Management Co. LP

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its position in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) by 44.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,019,859 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 315,780 shares during the quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP owned about 0.47% of Live Nation Entertainment worth $89,329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 0.5% in the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,043,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,381,000 after buying an additional 5,020 shares during the period. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the second quarter worth $350,000. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc raised its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 5.5% during the second quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 19.4% during the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the second quarter worth $463,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LYV shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Live Nation Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup upped their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.00.

NYSE LYV traded down $0.14 on Thursday, reaching $86.40. The stock had a trading volume of 6,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,193,184. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $82.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.99. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.97 and a 1 year high of $94.63. The company has a market capitalization of $18.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.67 and a beta of 1.34.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.35) by $0.45. Live Nation Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 1,833.44% and a negative net margin of 114.44%. The firm had revenue of $575.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $469.84 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post -3.4 EPS for the current year.

Live Nation Entertainment Profile

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as an entertainment company. The firm engages in producing, marketing and selling live concerts for artists via global concert pipe. It operates through the following segments: Concerts, Sponsorship & Advertising and Ticketing. The Concerts segment involves in the promotion of live music events in owned or operated and in rented third-party venues.

