LiveXLive Media (NASDAQ:LIVX) Rating Reiterated by JMP Securities

LiveXLive Media (NASDAQ:LIVX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at JMP Securities in a research note issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $7.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 108.33% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on LIVX. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective (up previously from $6.00) on shares of LiveXLive Media in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LiveXLive Media from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners increased their price objective on shares of LiveXLive Media from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th.

Shares of LIVX opened at $3.36 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.06. LiveXLive Media has a 12 month low of $1.78 and a 12 month high of $6.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $263.24 million, a P/E ratio of -5.69 and a beta of 1.23.

LiveXLive Media (NASDAQ:LIVX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.02). LiveXLive Media had a negative net margin of 45.29% and a negative return on equity of 391.37%. As a group, research analysts predict that LiveXLive Media will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jay E. Krigsman acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.73 per share, with a total value of $54,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Robert S. Ellin bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.38 per share, for a total transaction of $33,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,634,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,525,171.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 65,000 shares of company stock valued at $193,650 in the last 90 days. 25.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of LiveXLive Media in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in LiveXLive Media during the second quarter worth $50,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in LiveXLive Media in the first quarter worth $59,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in LiveXLive Media in the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of LiveXLive Media during the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.74% of the company’s stock.

LiveXLive Media Company Profile

LiveXLive Media, Inc is a digital media company, which engages in the acquisition, distribution, and monetization of live music, Internet radio, podcasting, and music-related streaming and video content. It operates LiveXLive, a live music streaming platform; and Slacker Radio, a streaming music service, as well as produces original music-related content.

