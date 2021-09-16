Lobstex (LOBS) Price Up 6.2% This Week

Lobstex (CURRENCY:LOBS) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 16th. During the last seven days, Lobstex has traded up 6.2% against the US dollar. One Lobstex coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0650 or 0.00000136 BTC on exchanges. Lobstex has a total market capitalization of $1.46 million and approximately $905,072.00 worth of Lobstex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Lobstex alerts:

ESBC (ESBC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000389 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded up 22.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000020 BTC.

About Lobstex

Lobstex (LOBS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Lobstex’s total supply is 22,500,064 coins. Lobstex’s official Twitter account is @LOBSTEXofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Lobstex is /r/Lobstex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Lobstex is www.lobstex.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Lobstex is an anonymous cryptocurrency using SwiftX instant transactions. It is widely distributed among all the base currency peers, ensuring that the system can remain available even when many nodes are compromised and a parallel between anonymous transactions to transparent consensus. With Lobstex Zerocoin technology users can 'mint' traceable LOBS into a private coin (untraceable LOBS) and then send or receive private transactions with the Zerocoin Protocol. The process of spending and minting new coins can be done for an infinite number of times ensuring full anonymity. “

Lobstex Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lobstex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lobstex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lobstex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Lobstex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lobstex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.