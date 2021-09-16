LOCGame Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $553,672.00 (LOCG)

LOCGame (CURRENCY:LOCG) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 16th. LOCGame has a market capitalization of $5.33 million and $553,672.00 worth of LOCGame was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, LOCGame has traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar. One LOCGame coin can now be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000312 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002102 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002278 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.09 or 0.00073743 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $57.77 or 0.00121384 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $83.81 or 0.00176115 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,540.63 or 0.07439955 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,655.33 or 1.00138606 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $408.21 or 0.00857777 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 24% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

LOCGame’s total supply is 148,053,144 coins and its circulating supply is 35,845,863 coins. LOCGame’s official Twitter account is @LOCgameio . The Reddit community for LOCGame is https://reddit.com/r/LOCGame

