Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Position Trimmed by abrdn plc

abrdn plc trimmed its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 194,981 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,593 shares during the period. abrdn plc owned about 0.07% of Lockheed Martin worth $73,772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,207 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Associated Banc Corp lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 1,572 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 87,125 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $32,193,000 after acquiring an additional 11,852 shares in the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 9,649 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,565,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on LMT shares. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $370.20 price target (down previously from $394.00) on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $384.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $400.87.

LMT stock opened at $345.07 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $95.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $364.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $371.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $319.81 and a 12-month high of $399.60.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.53 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.93 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 123.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.79 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 23.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $10.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.87%.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

Featured Story: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.