Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Bought by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,523 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $6,630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 11,275 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 50.4% during the second quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 1,430 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 9.1% during the second quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 77,743 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,414,000 after acquiring an additional 6,465 shares during the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 4.0% during the second quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,250 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $850,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 5.3% during the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,596 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,874,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. 74.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LMT stock traded down $3.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $342.06. The company had a trading volume of 22,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,471,581. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $364.00 and a 200-day moving average of $371.59. The company has a market capitalization of $94.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.98. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $319.81 and a 12-month high of $399.60.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.53 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.93 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 123.35% and a net margin of 10.69%. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.79 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 23.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $2.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 41.87%.

A number of brokerages have commented on LMT. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $384.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $370.20 target price (down previously from $394.00) on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $400.87.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

