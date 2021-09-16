Lojas Renner (OTCMKTS:LRENY) Trading 0.2% Higher

Lojas Renner S.A. (OTCMKTS:LRENY) shares traded up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $7.17 and last traded at $7.12. 42,670 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 71,140 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.10.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.73 and its 200-day moving average is $8.00.

Lojas Renner Company Profile (OTCMKTS:LRENY)

Lojas Renner SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a fashion and lifestyle company in Brazil, Uruguay, and Argentina. The company operates in Retail and Financial Products segments. It engages in the trade of clothes and sports products, shoes, accessories, perfumery, housewares, towels and linen, furniture, and decoration articles.

