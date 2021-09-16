LondonMetric Property (LON:LMP) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $397.57

LondonMetric Property Plc (LON:LMP) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 397.57 ($5.19) and traded as low as GBX 248 ($3.24). LondonMetric Property shares last traded at GBX 248 ($3.24), with a volume of 2,266,134 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 250 ($3.27) target price on shares of LondonMetric Property in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 250 ($3.27) target price on shares of LondonMetric Property in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on LondonMetric Property from GBX 230 ($3.00) to GBX 255 ($3.33) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 225 ($2.94) target price on shares of LondonMetric Property in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on LondonMetric Property from GBX 250 ($3.27) to GBX 270 ($3.53) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 250 ($3.27).

Get LondonMetric Property alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.50, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 253.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 397.57. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.70.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a GBX 2.20 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.85%. LondonMetric Property’s payout ratio is presently 0.30%.

About LondonMetric Property (LON:LMP)

LondonMetric is a FTSE 250 REIT that owns one of the UK's leading listed logistics platforms alongside a diversified long income portfolio, with 16 million sq ft under management. It owns and manages desirable real estate that meets occupiers' demands, delivers reliable, repetitive and growing income-led returns and outperforms over the long term.

Read More: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for LondonMetric Property Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LondonMetric Property and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.