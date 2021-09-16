Longitude Cayman Ltd. Has $2.92 Million Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Longitude Cayman Ltd. cut its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 33.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 5,100 shares during the quarter. PayPal makes up 1.4% of Longitude Cayman Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Longitude Cayman Ltd.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $2,915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Permanens Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in PayPal in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Sawyer & Company Inc increased its position in PayPal by 566.7% in the second quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new stake in PayPal in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC increased its position in PayPal by 218.4% in the second quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 156 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in PayPal in the second quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

PYPL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $375.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on PayPal from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on PayPal from $300.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on PayPal from $313.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PayPal has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $317.74.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL traded down $0.63 during trading on Thursday, hitting $281.80. 92,845 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,556,509. The stock has a market cap of $331.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.15. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $171.63 and a fifty-two week high of $310.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $285.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $269.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.32 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 20.42%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.15, for a total transaction of $2,512,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 122,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,219,044.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.64, for a total value of $3,431,172.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 80,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,548,106.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,314 shares of company stock worth $11,463,923 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

