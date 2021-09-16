Longitude Cayman Ltd. Sells 11,780 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Longitude Cayman Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 43.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,400 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 11,780 shares during the quarter. Facebook accounts for about 2.5% of Longitude Cayman Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Longitude Cayman Ltd.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $5,355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FB. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Baron Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 71.4% during the 1st quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 120 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Facebook by 43.1% in the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 156 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Facebook in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Facebook by 309.1% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 135 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Facebook alerts:

NASDAQ:FB traded down $4.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $369.89. The stock had a trading volume of 307,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,316,391. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $362.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $329.30. Facebook, Inc. has a 12-month low of $244.13 and a 12-month high of $384.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.29.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 37.17%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.39, for a total transaction of $25,693,747.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 241 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.94, for a total value of $87,227.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,661,190 shares of company stock valued at $953,475,565. 14.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FB. KeyCorp upped their target price on Facebook from $414.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Rosenblatt Securities cut Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $400.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Facebook from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Cowen increased their price target on Facebook from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on Facebook from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $403.98.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company engages in the development of social media applications for people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces. It enables users to share opinions, ideas, photos, videos, and other activities online.

Read More: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.