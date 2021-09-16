Lonnie Joe Boyer Acquires 2,180 Shares of Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATCX) Stock

Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATCX) CEO Lonnie Joe Boyer purchased 2,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.18 per share, for a total transaction of $20,012.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

ATCX stock traded up $0.41 during trading on Thursday, hitting $9.91. The stock had a trading volume of 296,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,648. Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.95 and a twelve month high of $15.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $366.40 million, a P/E ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 0.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.38.

Atlas Technical Consultants (NASDAQ:ATCX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.16). Atlas Technical Consultants had a negative return on equity of 18.40% and a negative net margin of 0.34%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ATCX. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Atlas Technical Consultants by 10,978.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 672,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,511,000 after buying an additional 666,603 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Atlas Technical Consultants by 85.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,007,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,751,000 after purchasing an additional 462,804 shares in the last quarter. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Atlas Technical Consultants by 323.8% in the 1st quarter. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC now owns 509,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,206,000 after purchasing an additional 389,585 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Atlas Technical Consultants by 375.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 225,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,178,000 after purchasing an additional 177,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new position in Atlas Technical Consultants in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,540,000. Institutional investors own 22.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ATCX shares. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on Atlas Technical Consultants from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Atlas Technical Consultants from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th.

Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc provides professional testing, inspection, engineering, environmental, and program management and consulting services in the United States. The company provides a range of technical services, helping its clients test, inspect, plan, design, certify, and manage various projects across various end markets.

