Loom Network Market Capitalization Achieves $128.88 Million (LOOM)

Loom Network (CURRENCY:LOOM) traded 21.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 16th. Loom Network has a market capitalization of $128.88 million and approximately $203.31 million worth of Loom Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Loom Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000271 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Loom Network has traded up 15.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.63 or 0.00062280 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002102 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002897 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $66.96 or 0.00140723 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.63 or 0.00013925 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002102 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $381.38 or 0.00801523 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.15 or 0.00046545 BTC.

About Loom Network

Loom Network is a coin. Its launch date was March 3rd, 2018. Loom Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The official website for Loom Network is loomx.io . Loom Network’s official message board is medium.com/loom-network . Loom Network’s official Twitter account is @loomnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Loom Network is an Ethereum-based platform for large-scale online games and social apps. Loom Network's dappchains are full-featured blockchains that are built to run in parallel to Ethereum Smart Contracts. They’re an advanced form of Ethereum sidechains optimized for scaling data rather than financial transactions. LOOM is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the Loom Network platform. “

Buying and Selling Loom Network

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loom Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loom Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Loom Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

