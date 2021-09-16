Loopring [NEO] Hits Market Capitalization of $1.60 Million (LRN)

Loopring [NEO] (CURRENCY:LRN) traded 6.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 16th. Loopring [NEO] has a total market capitalization of $1.60 million and $30.00 worth of Loopring [NEO] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Loopring [NEO] has traded up 7.5% against the US dollar. One Loopring [NEO] coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0141 or 0.00000075 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, IDAX, Switcheo Network and CoinMex.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002111 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002306 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.49 or 0.00072775 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $58.47 or 0.00123354 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.35 or 0.00175847 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,565.81 or 0.07523122 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47,546.35 or 1.00312997 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $413.60 or 0.00872604 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002789 BTC.

Loopring [NEO] Profile

Loopring [NEO]’s genesis date was April 8th, 2018. Loopring [NEO]’s total supply is 113,602,931 coins. Loopring [NEO]’s official Twitter account is @loopringorg . The Reddit community for Loopring [NEO] is /r/loopring and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Loopring [NEO] is loopring.org . The official message board for Loopring [NEO] is medium.com/loopring-protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Loopring is an open, multilateral token exchange protocol for decentralized exchange on the Ethereum blockchain. Loopring is intended to serve as a common building block with open standards, driving interoperability among decentralized applications (DAPPs) that incorporate exchange functionality. Trades are executed by a system of Ethereum smart contracts that are publicly accessible, free to use, and that any dApp can hook into. Loopring’s token is based on the ERC20 Ethereum Token Standard and can be liquidated through a Loopring smart contract.. LRN is Loopring’s protocol token on NEO “

Buying and Selling Loopring [NEO]

Loopring [NEO] can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinMex, IDAX, Switcheo Network, DragonEX and Gate.io. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loopring [NEO] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loopring [NEO] should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Loopring [NEO] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

