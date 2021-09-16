Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) Stock Rating Lowered by Bank of America

Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) was downgraded by equities researchers at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $5.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $11.00. Bank of America‘s price target indicates a potential downside of 26.90% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. R. F. Lafferty cut Lordstown Motors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Monday, June 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Lordstown Motors from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Lordstown Motors from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Lordstown Motors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Lordstown Motors in a report on Friday, May 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lordstown Motors has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $13.22.

Shares of RIDE opened at $6.84 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.74. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.58 and a beta of 0.87. Lordstown Motors has a 52 week low of $4.77 and a 52 week high of $31.80.

Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.12). Equities research analysts forecast that Lordstown Motors will post -2.42 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Lordstown Motors in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,062,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lordstown Motors by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,803,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,229,000 after purchasing an additional 160,956 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Lordstown Motors in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,591,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lordstown Motors in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lordstown Motors in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,578,000. 28.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lordstown Motors Company Profile

Lordstown Motors Corp. operates as an original equipment manufacturer of light duty fleet vehicles. It develops, manufactures, and sells Endurance, an electric full-size pickup truck targeted for sale to fleet customers. Lordstown Motors Corp. was founded in 2019 and is based in Lordstown, Ohio.

