Lossless (LSS) Reaches One Day Volume of $335,705.00

Lossless (CURRENCY:LSS) traded down 7.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 16th. During the last week, Lossless has traded 20.3% higher against the US dollar. One Lossless coin can now be bought for $0.22 or 0.00000468 BTC on major exchanges. Lossless has a market cap of $5.02 million and $335,705.00 worth of Lossless was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002090 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002278 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.46 or 0.00074071 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.14 or 0.00121465 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $84.29 or 0.00176091 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,564.91 or 0.07447578 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,675.00 or 0.99599435 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $409.67 or 0.00855855 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 25.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lossless Profile

Lossless’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,373,970 coins. Lossless’ official Twitter account is @losslessdefi

Lossless Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lossless directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lossless should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lossless using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

