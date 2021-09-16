Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) is Lafayette Investments Inc.’s 6th Largest Position

Lafayette Investments Inc. boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,980 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,545 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies comprises 2.6% of Lafayette Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Lafayette Investments Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $9,695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,792,701 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,046,670,000 after buying an additional 369,456 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,053,442 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,341,424,000 after buying an additional 586,207 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,626,477 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,260,221,000 after buying an additional 123,752 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,354,645 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $828,166,000 after buying an additional 121,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 46.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,075,093 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $584,821,000 after buying an additional 973,815 shares during the last quarter. 72.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LOW stock traded up $3.42 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $209.03. The company had a trading volume of 243,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,899,308. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $197.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $192.97. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $146.72 and a fifty-two week high of $215.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.74 billion, a PE ratio of 21.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.34.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.24. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 541.39% and a net margin of 7.41%. The company had revenue of $27.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.75 earnings per share. Lowe’s Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 20th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 19th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 36.12%.

LOW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $185.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.26.

Lowe's Companies Profile

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

