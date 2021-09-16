Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Acquired by CWM Advisors LLC

CWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,150 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,209 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies makes up about 1.3% of CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $10,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. RE Advisers Corp acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 1,505.6% in the 2nd quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 289 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. 72.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LOW. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, OTR Global cut shares of Lowe’s Companies to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $216.26.

Shares of LOW stock traded up $1.99 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $207.60. 134,683 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,899,308. The firm has a market cap of $143.75 billion, a PE ratio of 21.22, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.34. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $146.72 and a 1 year high of $215.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $197.98 and a 200 day moving average of $192.97.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $27.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.76 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 541.39%. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.75 EPS. Analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 19th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 36.12%.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

