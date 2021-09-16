Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) Trading Up 4.8%

Lucid Group Inc (NASDAQ:LCID)’s stock price was up 4.8% on Thursday . The company traded as high as 21.60 and last traded at 20.87. Approximately 338,552 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 27,822,176 shares. The stock had previously closed at 19.91.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on LCID shares. Bank of America started coverage on Lucid Group in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Lucid Group in a research note on Monday. They set an “underweight” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Lucid Group in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Lucid Group stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Lucid Group Inc (NASDAQ:LCID) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 110,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,180,000. Institutional investors own 1.08% of the company’s stock.

Churchill Capital Corp IV was formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses.

