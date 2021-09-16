Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Shares Sold by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ cut its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,572 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 8,293 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $9,333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 410.0% in the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 102 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 77.4% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 79.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, insider Michelle Sun Choe sold 21,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.75, for a total value of $9,014,469.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 14,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.95, for a total transaction of $5,270,135.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,477,585.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,585 shares of company stock valued at $18,558,305 over the last ninety days. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $418.95 on Thursday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $269.28 and a fifty-two week high of $434.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $397.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $350.90. The company has a market cap of $54.53 billion, a PE ratio of 66.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.36.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The apparel retailer reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.46. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 34.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 60.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 7.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on LULU shares. MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $390.00 to $419.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $447.00 price objective on the stock. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $416.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $411.00 to $419.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lululemon Athletica has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $445.33.

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

