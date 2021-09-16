Lululemon Athletica (LULU) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ: LULU) recently:

9/10/2021 – Lululemon Athletica had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $350.00 to $435.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

9/10/2021 – Lululemon Athletica had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $375.00 to $430.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

9/10/2021 – Lululemon Athletica was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $446.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Although shares of lululemon have risen year to date, the stock may come under pressure in the near term owing to industry-wide supply-chain challenges. The company’s supply-chain has been impacted by the pandemic-led factory closures, congestion at ports and reduced airfreight capacity, which impacted gross margin to some extent in second-quarter fiscal 2021 and are likely to continue persist in the quarters ahead. It also witnessed a slowdown in e-commerce growth rate in the fiscal second quarter from the pandemic-led momentum in the year-ago quarter. It is also facing SG&A deleverage on a two-year basis, which are likely to continue in the fiscal third quarter. However, the company’s robust surprise trend continued in the fiscal second quarter on robust response for its products, store productivity and continued digital momentum.”

9/10/2021 – Lululemon Athletica had its price target raised by analysts at Argus from $416.00 to $500.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/9/2021 – Lululemon Athletica had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $450.00 to $500.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

9/9/2021 – Lululemon Athletica had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $446.00 to $481.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

9/9/2021 – Lululemon Athletica had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $476.00 to $520.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/9/2021 – Lululemon Athletica had its price target raised by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $460.00 to $485.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/9/2021 – Lululemon Athletica had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $435.00 to $485.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/9/2021 – Lululemon Athletica had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $411.00 to $419.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

9/9/2021 – Lululemon Athletica had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $335.00 to $410.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

9/9/2021 – Lululemon Athletica had its price target raised by analysts at Guggenheim from $450.00 to $475.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/9/2021 – Lululemon Athletica had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $410.00 to $480.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/9/2021 – Lululemon Athletica had its price target raised by analysts at BTIG Research from $440.00 to $473.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/9/2021 – Lululemon Athletica had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $436.00 to $474.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/7/2021 – Lululemon Athletica had its price target raised by analysts at MKM Partners from $390.00 to $419.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/3/2021 – Lululemon Athletica had its price target raised by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $440.00 to $460.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/17/2021 – Lululemon Athletica had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $370.00 to $466.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/16/2021 – Lululemon Athletica had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $400.00 to $450.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/4/2021 – Lululemon Athletica had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $395.00 to $435.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/21/2021 – Lululemon Athletica was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $441.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of lululemon outpaced the industry in the past three months owing to solid business fundamentals combined with strong brand positioning in the athletic apparel space as well as continued growth in e-commerce operations, which also aided first-quarter fiscal 2021 results. During the quarter, the company’s top and the bottom line beat estimates and increased year on year. Moreover, the company reported robust growth compared with the first quarter of fiscal 2019. Results gained from growth across regions and rebound in in-store sales. Management noted that the strong business momentum has continued into the second quarter. Further, its financial position keeps it on track to deliver on its Power of Three growth strategy. However, elevated SG&A expense and airfreight costs remain a headwinds, which is likely to persist in the near term.”

7/20/2021 – Lululemon Athletica had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $377.00 to $411.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

LULU stock opened at $418.95 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $397.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $350.90. The company has a market cap of $54.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.36. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a twelve month low of $269.28 and a twelve month high of $434.22.

Get Lululemon Athletica Inc alerts:

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The apparel retailer reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 34.16% and a net margin of 14.96%. The business’s revenue was up 60.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 7.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, insider Michelle Sun Choe sold 21,223 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.75, for a total value of $9,014,469.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 14,362 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.95, for a total value of $5,270,135.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,477,585.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 45,585 shares of company stock valued at $18,558,305 over the last 90 days. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LULU. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 410.0% during the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 102 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 77.4% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. 79.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

Featured Article: What is a short straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.