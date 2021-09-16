Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.380-$7.480 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.910. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.19 billion-$6.26 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.94 billion.Lululemon Athletica also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $1.330-$1.380 EPS.
A number of research firms recently commented on LULU. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $335.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Cowen boosted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $476.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. B. Riley increased their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $370.00 to $466.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $410.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $445.33.
Shares of NASDAQ LULU opened at $418.95 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $397.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $350.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.53 billion, a PE ratio of 66.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.36. Lululemon Athletica has a fifty-two week low of $269.28 and a fifty-two week high of $434.22.
In other Lululemon Athletica news, insider Michelle Sun Choe sold 21,223 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.75, for a total transaction of $9,014,469.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Calvin Mcdonald sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $427.37, for a total value of $4,273,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 53,409 shares in the company, valued at $22,825,404.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 45,585 shares of company stock valued at $18,558,305. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.
About Lululemon Athletica
lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.
