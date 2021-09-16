Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.380-$7.480 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.910. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.19 billion-$6.26 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.94 billion.Lululemon Athletica also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $1.330-$1.380 EPS.

A number of research firms recently commented on LULU. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $335.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Cowen boosted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $476.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. B. Riley increased their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $370.00 to $466.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $410.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $445.33.

Shares of NASDAQ LULU opened at $418.95 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $397.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $350.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.53 billion, a PE ratio of 66.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.36. Lululemon Athletica has a fifty-two week low of $269.28 and a fifty-two week high of $434.22.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The apparel retailer reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.46. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 34.16%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 60.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica will post 7.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, insider Michelle Sun Choe sold 21,223 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.75, for a total transaction of $9,014,469.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Calvin Mcdonald sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $427.37, for a total value of $4,273,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 53,409 shares in the company, valued at $22,825,404.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 45,585 shares of company stock valued at $18,558,305. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

About Lululemon Athletica

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

