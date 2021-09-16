Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.330-$1.380 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.320. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.40 billion-$1.43 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.32 billion.Lululemon Athletica also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $7.380-$7.480 EPS.

NASDAQ LULU opened at $418.95 on Thursday. Lululemon Athletica has a one year low of $269.28 and a one year high of $434.22. The firm has a market cap of $54.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $397.77 and its 200-day moving average is $350.90.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The apparel retailer reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.46. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 34.16% and a net margin of 14.96%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica will post 7.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $335.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $435.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $446.00 to $481.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Evercore ISI restated a buy rating on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lululemon Athletica from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $446.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $445.33.

In other news, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 14,362 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.95, for a total transaction of $5,270,135.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,477,585.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michelle Sun Choe sold 21,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.75, for a total transaction of $9,014,469.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,585 shares of company stock valued at $18,558,305 over the last 90 days. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Lululemon Athletica

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

