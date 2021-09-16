Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $8.98 Million

Brokerages expect Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR) to announce sales of $8.98 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Luminar Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $8.50 million to $9.45 million. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Luminar Technologies will report full year sales of $31.14 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $30.10 million to $32.17 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $46.50 million, with estimates ranging from $43.50 million to $49.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Luminar Technologies.

Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.13). The company had revenue of $6.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.38 million.

LAZR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Luminar Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Luminar Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $22.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.90.

In other Luminar Technologies news, Director Matthew Simoncini purchased 22,727 shares of Luminar Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.00 per share, with a total value of $499,994.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Austin Russell sold 10,500,000 shares of Luminar Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $220,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 43.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Luminar Technologies by 81.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Luminar Technologies by 196.0% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 120,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,932,000 after purchasing an additional 79,876 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new stake in shares of Luminar Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $286,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Luminar Technologies by 89.3% in the first quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 47,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 22,311 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC WY bought a new position in Luminar Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,288,000. 16.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LAZR stock opened at $16.34 on Thursday. Luminar Technologies has a 52 week low of $9.95 and a 52 week high of $47.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.08.

Luminar Technologies Company Profile

Luminar Technologies, Inc operates as a vehicle sensor and software company for passenger cars and commercial trucks. The company operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Other Component Sales. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells lidar sensors, and related perception and autonomy software solutions for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and other related industries.

