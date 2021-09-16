LunchMoney (LMY) Price Reaches $0.0046 on Major Exchanges

LunchMoney (CURRENCY:LMY) traded up 17.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 16th. LunchMoney has a total market capitalization of $564,781.07 and $10,551.00 worth of LunchMoney was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LunchMoney coin can currently be bought for about $0.0046 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, LunchMoney has traded 51.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.38 or 0.00063360 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002086 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00002953 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.69 or 0.00143240 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.69 or 0.00013955 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002086 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $392.62 or 0.00818794 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.72 or 0.00047389 BTC.

LunchMoney Coin Profile

LunchMoney (CRYPTO:LMY) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 15th, 2018. LunchMoney’s total supply is 189,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 122,689,928 coins. LunchMoney’s official Twitter account is @LunchToken . LunchMoney’s official message board is medium.com/@lunchmoney . The official website for LunchMoney is www.lunchmoney.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Restaurant P.I. is a Blockchain decentralized platform that serves as a portal between local restaurant owners and customers. Blockchain technology ensures transparency and trust in the business and customer relationship. Exclusive deals and discounts are offered to loyal customers and authentic feedback is rewarded with cryptocurrencies. Lunch Money is a universal loyalty rewards program that incentivizes real feedback from restaurant and eatery patrons worldwide. Lunch Money is an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum Blockchain. “

Buying and Selling LunchMoney

