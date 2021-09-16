Lundin Energy AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LNDNF) Given “Hold” Rating at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Lundin Energy AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LNDNF)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on LNDNF. Pareto Securities raised shares of Lundin Energy AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Lundin Energy AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Lundin Energy AB (publ) in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Lundin Energy AB (publ) in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Societe Generale reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Lundin Energy AB (publ) in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $340.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:LNDNF remained flat at $$31.75 during trading hours on Thursday. 90 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,044. Lundin Energy AB has a twelve month low of $18.72 and a twelve month high of $36.61. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.79.

Lundin Energy AB is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. It explores, develops and produces oil and gas, and develops other energy resources. The company was founded in May 2001 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

