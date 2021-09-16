Lundin Energy (OTCMKTS:LUPEY) Stock Price Up 7.3%

Shares of Lundin Energy AB (OTCMKTS:LUPEY) rose 7.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $34.10 and last traded at $34.00. Approximately 4,199 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 11% from the average daily volume of 3,781 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.70.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.82.

About Lundin Energy (OTCMKTS:LUPEY)

Lundin Energy AB is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. It explores, develops and produces oil and gas, and develops other energy resources. The company was founded in May 2001 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

Recommended Story: After-Hours Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Lundin Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lundin Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.