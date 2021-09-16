Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) Rating Reiterated by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$14.00 to C$13.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Barclays upgraded Lundin Mining from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$13.00 to C$12.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. National Bankshares cut their price target on Lundin Mining from C$15.50 to C$14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price target on Lundin Mining from C$17.00 to C$15.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lundin Mining has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.71.

Lundin Mining stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $7.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 465,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,072. Lundin Mining has a 1 year low of $5.00 and a 1 year high of $13.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a PE ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 1.81.

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter. Lundin Mining had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 23.50%. The business had revenue of $872.32 million during the quarter.

Lundin Mining Company Profile

Lundin Mining Corp. is a metal based company, which engages in mining, exploration and development of mineral properties, primarily in Chile, USA, Portugal, and Sweden. It holds interest in the following projects: Chapada, Candelaria, Eagle, Neves-Corvo, and Zinkgruvan. The company was founded on September 9, 1994 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

