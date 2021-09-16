LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (OTCMKTS:LVMUY) Short Interest Update

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (OTCMKTS:LVMUY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,700 shares, a decrease of 64.3% from the August 15th total of 46,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 605,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

LVMUY traded down $4.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $148.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 255,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,289. LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne has a fifty-two week low of $91.37 and a fifty-two week high of $168.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $373.52 billion, a PE ratio of 69.48 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $151.18.

Get LVMH Moët Hennessy - Louis Vuitton Société Européenne alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on LVMUY shares. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $391.00.

LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE engages in the manufacture of luxury goods. It operates through the following business segments: Wines & Spirits, Fashion & Leather Goods, Perfumes & Cosmetics, Watches & Jewelry, Selective Retailing, and Other Activities & Eliminations. The Wines & Spirits segment produces and sells high quality champagne wines and sparkling wines.

Featured Story: What are Bollinger Bands?

Receive News & Ratings for LVMH Moët Hennessy - Louis Vuitton Société Européenne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LVMH Moët Hennessy - Louis Vuitton Société Européenne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.