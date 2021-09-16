Lynn A. Peterson Sells 15,000 Shares of PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) Stock

PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $675,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 210,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,466,965. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:PDCE traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $44.93. The stock had a trading volume of 871,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 947,441. PDC Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $10.60 and a one year high of $49.92. The company has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.95 and a beta of 3.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $40.38 and a 200 day moving average of $40.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The energy producer reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $229.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $475.59 million. PDC Energy had a positive return on equity of 20.28% and a negative net margin of 12.81%. PDC Energy’s revenue was up 321.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PDC Energy, Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. PDC Energy’s payout ratio is currently 23.65%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp upped their price objective on PDC Energy from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. TD Securities boosted their target price on PDC Energy from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on PDC Energy from $55.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on PDC Energy from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on PDC Energy from $55.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PDC Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.78.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PDCE. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of PDC Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PDC Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PDC Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of PDC Energy by 142.1% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 925 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PDC Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

PDC Energy Company Profile

PDC Energy, Inc engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. The firm acquires, explores, and develops properties for the production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. Its primary operations are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

