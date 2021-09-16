M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) is Donald Smith & CO. Inc.’s 10th Largest Position

Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its holdings in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,322,972 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 255,707 shares during the quarter. M/I Homes comprises approximately 3.0% of Donald Smith & CO. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. owned 4.51% of M/I Homes worth $77,619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of M/I Homes during the first quarter worth $52,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in M/I Homes by 284.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,085 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,543 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in M/I Homes during the second quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Cim LLC acquired a new position in M/I Homes in the first quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of M/I Homes during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of M/I Homes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Wedbush upgraded M/I Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.

Shares of MHO traded up $0.97 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $62.05. 6,783 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 290,093. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 5.25. M/I Homes, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.24 and a 1-year high of $74.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $61.72 and a 200-day moving average of $61.85.

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $1.40. The business had revenue of $961.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $763.10 million. M/I Homes had a return on equity of 26.89% and a net margin of 9.77%. Research analysts anticipate that M/I Homes, Inc. will post 13.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

M/I Homes Company Profile

M/I Homes, Inc engages in the construction and development of residential properties. It operates through the following business segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment designs, markets, constructs and sells single-family homes and attached townhomes to first-time, millennial, move-up, empty-nester, and luxury buyers.

