MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) SVP Robert Dennehy Sells 10,000 Shares

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) SVP Robert Dennehy sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.82, for a total value of $618,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Robert Dennehy also recently made the following trade(s):

Get MACOM Technology Solutions alerts:

On Monday, September 13th, Robert Dennehy sold 10,000 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.83, for a total value of $648,300.00.

On Friday, September 10th, Robert Dennehy sold 6,679 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $434,135.00.

Shares of MTSI stock traded up $0.70 on Thursday, reaching $63.80. 157,593 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 473,277. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.51 and a 52 week high of $69.29. The company has a current ratio of 5.47, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of 123.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.68.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.17. MACOM Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 25.55% and a net margin of 6.40%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MTSI. Cowen increased their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on MACOM Technology Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised MACOM Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.89.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTSI. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth $84,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $103,000. FORA Capital LLC increased its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 2,867 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Finally, Hilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $208,000. Institutional investors own 70.93% of the company’s stock.

MACOM Technology Solutions Company Profile

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and market of semiconductors and modules. Its products include integrated circuits (IC), multi-chip modules (MCM), power pallets and transistors, diodes, amplifiers, switches and switch limiters, passive and active components, and complete subsystems.

See Also: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Receive News & Ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.