MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) Shares Purchased by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 122,291 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 11,922 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned about 0.20% of MacroGenics worth $3,285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MGNX. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MacroGenics by 1,751.6% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,246,669 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179,339 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of MacroGenics by 70.3% during the first quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 2,148,060 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $68,416,000 after purchasing an additional 887,000 shares during the last quarter. RTW Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of MacroGenics by 60.3% during the first quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 2,014,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $64,159,000 after purchasing an additional 757,991 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MacroGenics by 13.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,783,605 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $184,207,000 after purchasing an additional 678,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RA Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of MacroGenics by 12.8% during the first quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,933,594 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $157,135,000 after purchasing an additional 558,377 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.67% of the company’s stock.

Get MacroGenics alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech acquired 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.74 per share, for a total transaction of $1,630,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,275,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $136,430,761.36. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Thomas Spitznagel sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $125,050.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MGNX stock opened at $27.53 on Thursday. MacroGenics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.16 and a 12-month high of $36.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.51 and a beta of 2.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.56.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $30.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.55 million. MacroGenics had a negative net margin of 109.07% and a negative return on equity of 41.16%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MacroGenics, Inc. will post -2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MGNX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised MacroGenics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on MacroGenics from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 7th. BTIG Research started coverage on MacroGenics in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of MacroGenics in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.17.

MacroGenics Profile

MacroGenics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering and developing antibody-based therapeutics designed to modulate the human immune response for the treatment of cancer. Its product pipeline includes Margetuximab, Flotetuzumab, Retifanlimab, Enoblituzumab, Tebotelimab, MGC018, MGD019, IMGC936, and MGD014 for infectious diseases.

Featured Story: What does RSI mean?



Receive News & Ratings for MacroGenics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MacroGenics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.