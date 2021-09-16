Macy’s (NYSE:M) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Macy’s (NYSE:M) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.410-$3.750 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.240. The company issued revenue guidance of $23.55 billion-$23.95 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $22.12 billion.Macy’s also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.170-$0.260 EPS.

Shares of M stock traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $22.03. 255,602 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,357,135. Macy’s has a fifty-two week low of $5.57 and a fifty-two week high of $23.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $1.07. Macy’s had a return on equity of 27.50% and a net margin of 2.45%. The company had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.81) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 58.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Macy’s will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th.

Macy’s announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, August 19th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on M. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Macy’s from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Macy’s from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Bank of America upped their price target on Macy’s from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. OTR Global upgraded Macy’s from a mixed rating to a positive rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Cowen upgraded Macy’s from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the company from $23.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Macy’s currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $23.11.

In related news, EVP Danielle L. Kirgan sold 70,856 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.97, for a total transaction of $1,344,138.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,273 shares in the company, valued at $1,105,438.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey Gennette sold 77,196 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.97, for a total value of $1,464,408.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 150,951 shares of company stock valued at $2,867,807 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

