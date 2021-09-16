Macy’s (NYSE:M) Shares Up 3.7%

Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) shares shot up 3.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $22.47 and last traded at $22.09. 246,879 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 18,357,135 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.31.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Macy’s from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Macy’s from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $19.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, August 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Macy’s from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Macy’s in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, OTR Global raised shares of Macy’s from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.11.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.26. The stock has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $1.07. Macy’s had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 27.50%. The firm had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.81) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 58.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Macy’s, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%.

Macy’s declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, August 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, EVP Danielle L. Kirgan sold 70,856 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.97, for a total value of $1,344,138.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,105,438.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey Gennette sold 77,196 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.97, for a total transaction of $1,464,408.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 150,951 shares of company stock valued at $2,867,807. 0.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Macy’s by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 7,246,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,314,000 after buying an additional 1,545,403 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Macy’s by 74.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,807,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,826,000 after buying an additional 2,057,697 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its position in Macy’s by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 219,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,561,000 after buying an additional 37,039 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in Macy’s by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 15,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 2,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc raised its position in Macy’s by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 94,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,522,000 after buying an additional 11,124 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

Macy's Company Profile

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

