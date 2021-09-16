Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $210.20.

MSGS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $207.00 price objective on shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Madison Square Garden Sports from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 1,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Madison Square Garden Sports by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Madison Square Garden Sports by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,468,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel raised its stake in Madison Square Garden Sports by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel now owns 21,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,671,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Madison Square Garden Sports by 67.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 368 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. 68.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MSGS opened at $180.51 on Thursday. Madison Square Garden Sports has a 52-week low of $140.15 and a 52-week high of $207.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $167.75 and its 200-day moving average is $177.89. The firm has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -295.92 and a beta of 0.99.

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $2.79. The business had revenue of $146.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.21 million. Madison Square Garden Sports had a negative return on equity of 34.95% and a negative net margin of 3.36%. Madison Square Garden Sports’s quarterly revenue was up 1998.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($3.27) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Madison Square Garden Sports will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Madison Square Garden Sports

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. is a professional sports company. It owns and operates a portfolio of assets featuring some of the teams in all of sports, including the New York Knickerbockers (the Knicks) of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the New York Rangers (the Rangers) of the National Hockey League (NHL).

