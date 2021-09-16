Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) Hits New 1-Year Low at $77.73

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $77.73 and last traded at $80.15, with a volume of 62159 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $79.38.

MDGL has been the topic of several research reports. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $184.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $134.00 to $111.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.89.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $86.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.16. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.47 and a beta of 1.11.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.58) by ($0.14). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -15.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MDGL. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 11.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,062 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 34,282 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,010,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 23,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,690,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC boosted its stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 10,495 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. 69.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages on the development and commercialization of innovative therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. Its lead product, MGL-3196, is used for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and familial hypercholesterolemia.

