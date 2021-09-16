Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) Position Increased by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) by 31.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 680,703 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 164,544 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.31% of Magellan Midstream Partners worth $33,294,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MMP. Boston Financial Mangement LLC grew its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 7,715 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 4.6% during the second quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC now owns 5,124 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 5,870 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Kaizen Financial Strategies lifted its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies now owns 10,919 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 25,040 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. 59.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MMP opened at $47.21 on Thursday. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 1 year low of $32.61 and a 1 year high of $53.85. The firm has a market cap of $10.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $653.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $561.73 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 42.25% and a net margin of 35.90%. On average, research analysts predict that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were given a dividend of $1.0275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $4.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.71%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 107.03%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MMP shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Magellan Midstream Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.57.

About Magellan Midstream Partners

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage and distribution of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil, and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

