Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC) Short Interest Down 54.0% in August

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,700 shares, a decrease of 54.0% from the August 15th total of 29,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ:MGIC traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $20.61. 42,193 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,506. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Magic Software Enterprises has a 52 week low of $12.02 and a 52 week high of $21.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 36.80 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.02.

Get Magic Software Enterprises alerts:

Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.02. Magic Software Enterprises had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 15.53%. The firm had revenue of $119.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.15 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Magic Software Enterprises will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th were issued a $0.234 dividend. This is an increase from Magic Software Enterprises’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.21. This represents a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 27th. Magic Software Enterprises’s payout ratio is presently 61.84%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Magic Software Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MGIC. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Magic Software Enterprises in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Magic Software Enterprises by 203.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,091 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Magic Software Enterprises by 88.8% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,887 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,828 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Magic Software Enterprises by 33.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,855 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 1,452 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Magic Software Enterprises in the first quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Institutional investors own 18.32% of the company’s stock.

Magic Software Enterprises Company Profile

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. engages in the provision of proprietary application development and business process integration platforms, vertical software solutions, and vendor of information technology (IT) outsourcing software services. It operates through Software Services and IT Professional Services segments.

Featured Article: What is a Fiduciary?

Receive News & Ratings for Magic Software Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magic Software Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.