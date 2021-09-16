Magna International (TSE:MG) Trading 1.3% Higher

Magna International Inc. (TSE:MG) (NYSE:MGA) shares traded up 1.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$101.89 and last traded at C$101.49. 646,373 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 11% from the average session volume of 728,618 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$100.14.

MG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$142.00 target price on shares of Magna International in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Magna International from C$97.00 to C$120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.42. The stock has a market capitalization of C$30.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$104.22 and its 200 day moving average is C$111.52.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $0.538 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. This is an increase from Magna International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Magna International’s payout ratio is currently 18.14%.

About Magna International (TSE:MG)

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

